ForEveryoneHome: Cohort Cities Chosen for Inclusive Housing Policy Initiative

Indianapolis, San Antonio, Winston-Salem Selected for 18-Month Equity Project to Reduce Displacement and Promote Lasting Affordability

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis (IN), San Antonio (TX), and Winston-Salem (NC) were selected to develop housing policies for lasting affordability, displacement prevention and neighborhood preservation as part of ‘ForEveryoneHome: City Solutions for Housing Equity,’ announced today by Grounded Solutions Network, with support from the Ford Foundation.

Comprised of community-based leaders and municipal officials – operating as a three-city cohort of equal stakeholders to democratize the policy-making process – the 18-month initiative is designed to engage and support cohort cities’ lower-income residents and communities and help counter the impacts of past policies and practices like redlining, race-based restrictive covenants and predatory lending.

“A city’s prosperity is strengthened when quality housing is available, accessible and has lasting affordability for all residents,” said Grounded Solutions CEO Tony Pickett, noting how the cohort cities vary in regional geography but share similar demographic traits in projected population growth, income disparities and neighborhood redevelopment. “ForEveryoneHome will advance inclusive housing policies not only for Indianapolis, San Antonio and Winston-Salem, but it will also eventually serve as the basis for new affordable housing policies and practices nationwide.”

Chosen from a nationwide application and rigorous evaluation, assessment and interview process, elected leaders view ForEveryoneHome as an opportunity for cities to chart a path toward inclusive growth through lasting affordability.

“The ForEveryoneHome Program gives us the policy tools needed to help advance diverse and affordable housing options for residents across Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “As our city continues to grow and thrive, we must elevate all of our neighbors – across all zip codes – and continue to find innovative ways to spur equitable housing strategies that will lay a foundation for future generations.”

“San Antonio is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, as well as one of the most economically segregated,” explained San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, sharing how 50% of San Antonio renters and 1 in 5 area homeowners are cost-burdened. “Rapid growth is accelerating increases in housing prices and threatening to displace residents in changing neighborhoods. An adequate supply of affordable housing for newcomers and long-time residents is absolutely necessary for San Antonio to prosper in an equitable way.”

“We are thrilled that Winston-Salem will participate in the ForEveryoneHome pilot project,” added Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. “Affordable housing is one of our top strategic priorities, and we are looking forward to exploring innovative ways with Grounded Solutions Network to address this fundamental need for every one of our citizens.”

Nationwide, over 5 million housing units are at risk for conversion to high-end housing, while apartments deemed ‘affordable’ to very low-income households fell by more than 60% during this decade. “Proactive strategies for lasting affordability will help stabilize and protect neighborhoods in mixed-market cities before displacement pressures become too great,” explained Pickett, adding that ForEveryoneHome will focus on housing policy through a structured policy-making process, allowing communities to ‘get ahead of the curve’ of neighborhood change with an inclusive growth and anti-displacement agenda.

“New local housing policies should prioritize shared equity housing models which have proven effective in serving existing working families, allowing them to significantly build wealth and experience real prosperity.”

About Grounded Solutions Network

A national nonprofit membership organization, Grounded Solutions Network (groundedsolutions.org) supports shared equity housing programs with capacity-building resources, inclusive housing policy development, strategic planning, peer learning, technical assistance, training and programmatic support. Members now include over 230 nonprofit organizations and public agencies throughout the country.

