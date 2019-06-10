Taurus® Extends "Cash + Carry" Rebate on G2c Pistols Through Sunday, July 7th, 2019

Don't Miss Out on this Limited Savings!

Taurus®—a leading manufacturer of premium everyday carry handguns—is extending their rebate on its popular G2c series personal defense pistols. Effective on purchases until July 7th, 2019, eligible buyers of select Taurus G2c models can receive a rebate of up to $30 on each G2c purchased.

The G2c was designed as a compact semi-auto handgun to deliver all the robust features and handling performance of larger-frame pistols but in a significantly more streamlined and ergonomic platform. Its durable polymer frame easily accommodates large- or small-hand shooters thanks to its smooth contours, magazine extension, and strategically placed stipling patches along the grip.

With a 6.3-inch overall length and narrow 1.2-inch width, the G2c finds that exquisite balance of accuracy, high round capacity, and comfortable carry. For concealed summer wear, the G2c's minimal weight and narrow profile means low "printing" even under light clothing.

The Taurus "Cash + Carry" rebate covers numerous G2c models in both 9mm and .40 S&W chambers, including assorted frame and slide finishes, colors, and sight options. Rebate amounts of $25 or $30 are available, depending on the specific model. For a full rebate schedule and applicable models, consumers can visit their local dealer or go to taurususa.comfor details.

Personal defense knows no seasonal boundaries, but warm weather often challenges comfortable and concealable carry. With the Taurus G2c, comfort, concealment, and reliability are essential in any season.

To learn more about the Taurus 856 and other Taurus products, please visitwww.TaurusUSA.com

