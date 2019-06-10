Navient Honored by 2020 Women on Boards

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, has been named a Winning ‘W’ Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20 percent women on its corporate board before the year 2020. It’s the fifth consecutive year Navient has received this recognition.



/EIN News/ -- Six women are on Navient’s 11-member board of directors, including Linda Mills, who was recently elected chair of the board. Additionally, all of the board’s committees are chaired by women.

“We applaud the board of Navient for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today.”

Winning ‘W’ Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to about 18 percent, up from 16 percent in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, but still, half of the Russell 3000 companies have one or no women on their boards.

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20 percent of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote.

The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory , a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

In just nine short years, 2020 Women on Boards has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. www.2020WOB.com

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com .

