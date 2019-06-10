Galantis, MisterWives, Arizona and Greyson Chance to Headline 18th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network

Tickets now available for camp-inspired music festival-meets-fundraiser on September 6, 2019

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the headliners for its annual fundraiser, The A&F Challenge, benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network. Galantis, MisterWives, Arizona and Greyson Chance will headline the event on September 6, 2019, with supporting acts from Tae and the Wave, Bummers, The Mighty Troubadours and Whiskey Business.



This camp-inspired music festival and fundraiser is hosted at A&F Co.’s Home Office in New Albany from 5-11 p.m. It aims to celebrate the magic of camp and raise funds for SeriousFun, a global community of camps for kids with serious illnesses and their families. In addition to live music, guests can enjoy unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewery, and various experiences such as an exclusive DIY apparel booth, glamp lounges, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more. Camp Fitch, an area created for families and kids of all ages, will offer a true camp experience with inflatables, a zipline, archery and rock climbing.

/EIN News/ -- General admission is $75 for adults and $25 for kids 15 and under, and includes unlimited food and drinks, access to all activities and an event tee. Children under two are free. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience and access to an exclusive pre-party. Participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for SeriousFun via www.anfchallenge.org .

“Our work with SeriousFun is close to my and our associates’ hearts, and we are looking forward to continuing our support through this year’s A&F Challenge,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are honored to help SeriousFun give children with serious illnesses the magical experience of camp, and more importantly, to allow them to just be kids again.”

Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun is made up of 30 camps and partner programs across the globe that allow children living with more than 50 medical conditions the opportunity to experience the joy, hope and friendship of camp – always free of charge. The Network includes Flying Horse Farms – located north of Columbus in Mt. Gilead, Ohio – where A&F Co. associates have volunteered for more than 15,000 hours since it opened in 2011.

In 2016, A&F Co. and SeriousFun launched a five-year, $15 million partnership through 2020, which was inspired by associates’ enthusiasm for volunteering for the organization. The unique partnership includes a summer program that sends more than 100 A&F Co. associates to volunteer as camp counselors at 15 camps worldwide. To date, associates have spent more than 60,000 hours volunteering across the Network and have raised more than $500,000 through their own fundraising efforts. Since 2001, the A&F Challenge has raised nearly $20 million for a variety of charities, including SeriousFun, which support A&F Co.’s philanthropic mission to positively impact the health and wellness of youth in the communities it touches across the globe.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org .

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates more than 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com .

About SeriousFun Children’s Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children’s Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than one million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfunnetwork.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Brian Hammel, Fahlgren Mortine

brian.hammel@fahlgren.com

614.383.1659



