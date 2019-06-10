OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at the JMP Life Sciences Conference

WARSAW, Ind., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ:KIDS), an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the JMP Life Sciences Conference being held June 19-20, 2019 in New York, NY.



Event: JMP Life Sciences Conference Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019 Location: The St. Regis New York Hotel, Louis XVI A Time: 9:30 - 9:55 am ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com . Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their JMP representative, or Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 41 countries outside the United States.

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com



