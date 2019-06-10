Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



03/06/2019 8,682 126.4088 1,097,481.20 22,400 142.4702 3,191,332.48 2,853,225.28 31,082 127.1059 3,950,706.49 04/06/2019 6,614 126.2905 835,285.37 29,500 143.5433 4,234,527.35 3,766,032.86 36,114 127.4109 4,601,318.23 05/06/2019 6,457 127.8247 825,364.09 6,500 144.9897 942,433.05 837,197.34 12,957 128.3138 1,662,561.43 06/06/2019 3,797 130.1020 493,997.29 5,200 148.2059 770,670.68 684,067.71 8,997 130.9398 1,178,065.00 07/06/2019 5,413 133.0291 720,086.52 10,000 150.6907 1,506,907.00 1,336,740.00 15,413 133.4475 2,056,826.52



Total



30,963 128.2891 3,972,214.47 73,600 144.6450 10,645,870.56 9,477,263.20 104,563 128.6256 13,449,477.66

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 7 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 86,880,923.37 for No. 778,532 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 30,032,367.81 (Euro 26,846,355.10*) for No. 209,059 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,737,173 common shares held in treasury as of 7 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.62% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

