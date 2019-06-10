Resverlogix Announces Participation at Leading, International Scientific Conferences

Supports Epigenetics Symposium during ERA-EDTA 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) announced today its participation at leading, international scientific conferences including: the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions 2019, the 56th European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress 2019, the 2019 FSHD International Research Congress and the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2019, details of which are listed below.



In addition, through an unrestricted grant, the Company is supporting an educational symposium during ERA-EDTA titled: “Vascular calcification in kidney disease: Epigenetics as a novel approach?” where key opinion leaders will review the role of epigenetics and BET-inhibition as a novel strategy to improve outcomes in cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease patients. Further details on the educational symposium, including presentation materials, are available below.

Of note, members of the Company’s Clinical Steering and Advisory Boards will be presenting information on BET inhibitor, apabetalone , at key conferences. During ERA-EDTA, Dr. Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh, MD – UC Irvine School of Medicine, Irvine, CA, will present a poster titled: Apabetalone, a Selective Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal (BET) Inhibitor, Reduces Serum FGF23 in Cardiovascular Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease Patients. During AAIC, Dr. Cummings, Founding Director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Brain Health Center, Las Vegas, NV, will present a poster titled: Effects of the Epigenetic BET-Inhibitor Small Molecule Apabetalone on Cognition in Patients with Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease.

Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development for the Company will deliver an oral presentation during ERA-EDTA titled: Apabetalone, an Inhibitor of BET Proteins, Improves Cardiovascular Risk and Reduces Alkaline Phosphatase in both CVD Patients and Primary Human Cell Culture Systems and Dr. Christopher Sarsons, Applied Research Scientist, Resverlogix, will deliver the oral presentation: Apabetalone, a CVD Phase 3 Clinical-stage BET Inhibitor, Opposes DUX4 Expression in Primary Human FSHD Muscle Cells, during the FSHD International Research Congress.

Through participation at leading industry events, the Company continues to highlight apabetalone and its ability to regulate multiple biological pathways that underlie, and are known to contribute to, cardiovascular, diabetes, kidney, neurodegenerative and certain orphan diseases. On April 18, 2019, the Company announced that BETonMACE has successfully reached its targeted 250 projected major adverse cardiac events (MACE) moving the trial towards completion.

/EIN News/ -- Details on Upcoming Presentations:

Note: Applicable posters will be available on the Company’s website HERE at the appropriate time.

ADA Scientific Sessions, San Francisco, USA

June 10 th , 2019 Poster Presentation: Apabetalone (RVX-208) Attenuates an Inflammatory Milieu that Enhances Adhesion of Monocytes to Endothelial Cells in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with Cardiovascular Disease Patients

ERA-EDTA Congress, Budapest, Hungary

June 14, 2019 Poster Presentation: Apabetalone, a Selective Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal (BET) Inhibitor, Reduces Serum FGF23 in Cardiovascular Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease Patients



June 14, 2019 Oral Presentation by Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Resverlogix: Apabetalone, an Inhibitor of BET Proteins, Improves Cardiovascular Risk and Reduces Alkaline Phosphatase in both CVD Patients and Primary Human Cell Culture Systems



June 15, 2019 Through an unrestricted educational grant, the Company is supporting a symposium titled: Vascular calcification in kidney disease: Epigenetics as a novel approach? The symposium will review the role of epigenetics and BET-inhibition as a novel strategy to improve outcomes in cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease patients The symposium presentations will be made available on the Company’s website HERE shortly after the live event (~1 ½ hours) which is scheduled for 13:15 local time.





FSHD International Research Congress, Marseille, France

June 20, 2019 Oral Presentation by Dr. Christopher Sarsons, Applied Research Scientist, Resverlogix: Apabetalone, a CVD Phase 3 Clinical-stage BET Inhibitor, Opposes DUX4 Expression in Primary Human FSHD Muscle Cells



AAIC, Los Angeles, USA

July 14, 2019 Poster Presentation: Effects of the Epigenetic BET-Inhibitor Small Molecule Apabetalone on Cognition in Patients with Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease



About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

