Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Secures Purchase Order for the Sale of Hemp to U.S. Tobacco De México

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN" or the “Company"), an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium cannabis cultivation and branding enterprise, is pleased to announce it has secured a multiyear purchase order for the sale of hemp to U.S. Tobacco De Mexico.

Over the next five years the Company will deliver in total $56.4 million worth of hemp flower to US Tobacco De Mexico for use in the production of CBD hemp cigarettes.

"U.S. Tobacco De Mexico has an excellent management team and has built capabilities necessary to compete globally, and we look forward to working with them," Matt Dole, Vice President of Business Development, said.

U.S. Tobacco De Mexico is a leader in the industry with currently over 20 different brands of CBD hemp cigarettes. About US Tobacco De Mexico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlkEQVqGnGU&feature=youtu.be

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. – Elevated Integration



Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:GRYN) is a full-scope, premium cannabis company with more than 25 years of experience in agricultural science and innovation. Green Hygienics is establishing itself as a leader in the advancement of science-driven cannabis cultivation systems. The Company’s business model includes: generating revenues from the cultivation and sales of premium grade cannabis products; developing and licensing valuable IP; creating trusted global consumer brands; and making strategic acquisitions. Its broader focus is on profitability and creating extraordinary value on behalf of Company shareholders.



For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com



Safe Harbor Statements



Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact:



Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

IR@GreenHygienicsHoldings.com



Corporate Communications:



NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.