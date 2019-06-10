CorMedix Inc. to Ring NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, June 10

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that members of its board of directors and management team will ring the NYSE Closing Bell this afternoon in celebration of the successful results for the Company's lead product candidate Neutrolin® in the Phase 3 clinical study LOCK-IT-100. The Company began trading on the NYSE in March 2010.



The Closing Bell® will ring at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time and can be viewed live on the NYSE’s website at www.nyse.com . Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

