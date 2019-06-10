Melco Announces the Continuation of the Award-Winning “The House of Dancing Water” Show

A newly established show management entity owned by Melco will manage daily operations and Mr. Franco Dragone remains artistic director

MACAU, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) announces the continuation of “The House of Dancing Water” show, an award-winning spectacle at City of Dreams Macau following its nine years of success. Melco’s successful relation with Dragone started with the premiere of “The House of Dancing Water” in 2010. With the initial 10-year contract up for renewal, Melco and Dragone have mutually decided to continue the show under a new operational structure launched under the new agreement.



Dragone’s founder and Italian theatre director Mr. Franco Dragone will remain as the show’s artistic director and will continue to oversee the artistic and creative direction of the production whilst the show will be managed under a new independent and separate artistic show management entity.

“The House of Dancing Water” is the world’s largest water-based extravaganza that has been presented to almost 6 million guests from around the world since its debut in 2010. It has been hailed as one of the world’s most imaginative and awe-inspiring shows, featuring breathtaking acrobatic and aerial performances, as well as stunning visual effects. The show has also been known for its production scale, as it takes place in a 2,000-seat theatre, with nearly 100 international performers working alongside 200 production staff, technicians and professional divers, centred around a 19 million litre pool.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “This is an exciting moment for Melco and we look forward to our renewed cooperation with Franco Dragone under this arrangement, as we continue to deliver this stunning performance to audiences from around the world. This show has become one of the greatest attractions for tourists in Macau, and I feel privileged that Melco has had the opportunity to work with Dragone’s talented team for the last decade and I believe we will continue to deliver even more exhilarating performances for years to come. Our announcement today further demonstrates our commitment to entertainment offerings and our intention to deliver an amazing artistic and cultural experience to our guests. We hope to do this in Macau but also globally in our integrated resorts around the world.”

Mr. Franco Dragone, Artistic Director and Founder of Dragone, said, “I am honored that our show and collaboration with Melco has flourished thanks to the immense success of The House of Dancing Water; onto the next phase of our relationship. Together we have become true citizens of the cultural landscape of Macau with a reach that extends well beyond.

“Thanks to the vision and engagement of Mr. Lawrence Ho and Melco Resorts and Entertainment, there now exists a platform for development of both of our organizations and a field ripe with exciting prospects and endless possibilities.”

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

