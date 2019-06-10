Super League Gaming Acquires Framerate, One of the Fastest Growing Independent Social Video Networks in Esports

With 25 million video views in 2019 from gamers around the world, Framerate accelerates Super League’s position as a leading amateur esports community, content and gameplay platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: SLGG), a leading content and community platform providing competitive and social gameplay experiences across game titles, skill levels and venues, announced today it is has acquired Framerate, one of the largest and fastest growing independent social video networks in esports and gaming.



/EIN News/ -- “Framerate will be a major part of Super League’s drive to bring value to gamers through multiple forms of engagement,” said Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming. “The company will be fully integrated into Super League, instantly expanding our audience reach, creating more awareness for our live and digital experiences, and becoming a foundational component of our content distribution network.”

Framerate has experienced significant growth since its launch in 2018, boasting more than 100,000 followers and generating millions of video views and engagements per month across Instagram, InstagramTV, Facebook and Facebook Watch. With more than 700 million engagement actions occurring in gaming on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in 2018 according to social media data platform Shareablee, social video has become a significant source of content consumption for gamers. Framerate has become the leading independent gaming media channel on Instagram over the last six months1.

“You don’t need to be a top influencer or esports pro to make a great play,” said Marco Mereu, founder and CEO of Framerate. “We created Framerate to showcase exciting content from everyday gamers all around the world. Combining with Super League super charges our ability to do so at scale. We can access a higher volume of engaging content and deliver multi-dimensional solutions to game publishers and consumer brands seeking authentic ways to connect with such a valuable demographic.”

“Content, whether digital or experiential, whether user-generated or professionally produced, lives at the heart of every vibrant community,” added Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer of Super League. “Adding Framerate’s impressive viewership to Super League’s live event and digital programming footprint makes us an always-on content provider for a broader base of enthusiastic players.”

According to video performance data from Tubular Labs, a leading video measurement and analytics platform, in 2019 Framerate is the largest independent gaming media channel on Instagram and a top five such channel overall, driving more video views across Instagram video than traditional gaming outlets Gamespot, Kotaku and Polygon combined, and major esports leagues such as ESL, MLG and E-League.

About Framerate

Framerate is a cross-platform esports social video network delivering the best in gameplay highlights, news and entertainment to today’s generation of video gamers. The company’s focus on user generated content and social distribution changes the way traditional esports video content is produced, distributed and shared by millions of esports fans worldwide. For more information, visit www.framerate.gg .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for amateur esports players, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League’s platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

