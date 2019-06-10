Altair Brings Powerful Design and Engineering Software to Broader Community with the Release of Altair HyperWorks 2019

Latest version of flagship simulation platform unifies design, engineering and manufacturing communities for faster development cycles

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, announced today the release of Altair HyperWorks™ 2019, the latest version of its simulation- and AI-driven product development platform. The new release expands on the number of solutions available for designers and engineers, under a single, open-architecture platform, to speed decision-making and time to market. User experience advancements and intuitive workflows empower both expert and citizen analysts to streamline product innovation.



Designers, engineers, and CAE specialists can now work within a single intuitive and consistent user-experience.





“We want to help our customers explore more ideas, better understand their designs, and improve profitability,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chief executive officer and founder. “To achieve this, our development focus for HyperWorks 2019 was to increase solve speed and functionality across our solutions for every stage of product development with optimization and multi-physics workflows for all manufacturing methods.”

Highlights of this release include:

Fast simulation of complex assemblies

Altair SimSolid™ makes designers and engineers more productive by performing structural analysis on original, un-simplified CAD assemblies in seconds to minutes. SimSolid can analyze complex parts and large assemblies that would take hours or days using traditional structural simulation tools.

Easy-to-learn fatigue life prediction

Altair HyperLife™ enables customers to quickly understand potential durability issues through an easy-to-learn solution for fatigue life under static, transient and vibrational loading. The intuitive user experience enables test engineers to perform simulations with little or no training. HyperLife helps customers to confidently predict product durability in hours, complementing physical testing, which can take months.

Efficient workflows for multi-physics

Altair SimLab™ is an intuitive workflow platform for simulating multi-physics problems. Automatic feature and part recognition can make simulation cycles more than five times faster. Design exploration is easier with synching to popular CAD tools. The multi-physics workflows feature deeply embedded solvers; including statics, dynamics, heat transfer, fluid flow, electromagnetics analysis, fluid-structure interaction, and electromagnetic-thermal coupling.

Superior high-fidelity modeling

HyperWorks 2019 includes the most robust Altair HyperMesh™ version yet. New features enable the generation of the largest, most complex finite element models. The model build and assembly tools in HyperMesh make managing large, complex assemblies easier than ever. This allows CAE to keep pace with design changes by rapidly swapping new parts and assemblies into existing models, managing multiple configurations, mesh variants and part instances. The direct mid-mesh generation makes it possible to create shell meshes straight from solid geometry of complex castings and injection molded parts.

Enhanced user experience for fast concept modeling

The HyperWorks platform already includes Altair Inspire™, Altair Activate™ and SimLab delivering class-leading solutions with intuitive and consistent user-interfaces. In this release Altair HyperWorks X is included with a new set of workflows for geometry creation, editing, morphing and meshing employing this same user experience. The easy-to-learn mesh morphing features of HyperWorks X will bring efficiency to teams working on simulation models early in product development. These workflows enable concept level changes to be made directly on an existing FEA model bypassing CAD generation and accelerating decision-making.

Expanded non-linear solver functionality

Analysis with Altair OptiStruct™ is increasing at companies performing stiffness, strength and fatigue-life simulations; fueled by the significant process improvement it provides. The single-model, multi-attribute workflow enabled by OptiStruct delivers time and cost savings. Design decisions can be made faster by engineers performing linear, non-linear, and durability analysis - using one optimization-ready model.

Continued generative design leadership

Altair has been the industry leader for generative design for more than two decades. Altair HyperWorks optimizes structures, mechanisms, composites, and additive manufactured parts. Regardless of how your product is produced, HyperWorks can enhance creativity by proposing designs that are as manufacturable as they are efficient and innovative.

"HyperWorks 2019 enhances the user experience for both experts and part-time analysts," explained Scapa. "This release includes a new set of workflows for our flagship Altair HyperMesh product, making advanced analysis capabilities more accessible. In addition, the new Altair HyperLife product enables test engineers to perform fatigue simulations with minimal training."

For more information visit altair.com/HW2019 .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

