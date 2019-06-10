Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Dr. Sandra Leal is President-elect American Pharmacists Association

CEO of SinfoníaRx, a TRHC subsidiary, will lead the advancement of the Pharmacy profession as APhA President in 2021

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, commends the recent election of Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, FAPhA, CDE as the 2020-2021 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) President-elect. Dr. Leal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TRHC subsidiary SinfoníaRx, will assume the office of APhA President in 2021, leading the United States’ first-established and largest association of pharmacists. Founded in 1852, the APhA represents 60,000 practicing pharmacists, scientists, and interprofessional stakeholders charged with advancing the field of clinical pharmacy.



Dr. Leal will succeed current President, Michael D. Hogue, following the conclusion of the 2021 APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition. During her Presidency, Dr. Leal will continue to serve as CEO of SinfoníaRx, a leading provider of Medication Therapy Management, executing the company’s mission of providing the highest quality innovative healthcare solutions for health plans, patients, and caregivers.

“Tabula Rasa HealthCare is pleased and proud that Dr. Leal has been selected by the members of the APhA to lead this prestigious organization,” commented TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Her professional prowess as a pharmacy clinician has been recognized with several industry awards, and her leadership abilities are tangible both as an executive of TRHC and in her many industry roles. She is an innovator, a positive disruptor and collaborator. She gets things done, moving the industry forward in her wake. ”

Dr. Leal noted, “Throughout my career as a clinical solutions provider, I have made it my personal mission to strive for innovation through enhanced access to comprehensive care, better quality, and improved outcomes. I am honored to assume the responsibilities of APhA President-elect, and view the appointment as an extension of my role at SinfoníaRx and TRHC, which is to support the orchestration of health for millions across the nation.”

Previously serving as a member of the APhA Board of Trustees, Dr. Leal’s election to the office of APhA President will follow a decorated career in clinical innovation. Her programs are a two-time recipient of the APhA Foundation Pinnacle Award, ASHP Best Practice Award in Health-System Pharmacy, and the National Association of Community Health Centers Innovative Research in Primary Care Award. In 2015, Dr. Leal was also recognized as APhA’s Good Government Pharmacist-of-the-Year for her advocacy work on pharmacist provider status.

For more information on the American Pharmacists Association, please visit the official APhA website at pharmacist.com . For more information on Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s leading medication risk mitigation services, please visit TRHC.com .

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.pharmacist.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

