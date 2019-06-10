HempAmericana Announces Substantial Purchase Order Agreement and New Supplier Relationship with Eagle Hemp

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is thrilled to announce a new Purchase Order (“PO”) with Eagle Hemp of Florida (“Eagle Hemp”) for more than $175,500.00 for delivery of bottled CBD Oil, with additional orders to come as part of an unbounded long-term supply relationship.



/EIN News/ -- “The CBD market is in an accelerating boom, and we have a state-of-the-art high-capacity extraction and production facility armed to the teeth to meet that opportunity head on,” noted Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HMPQ. “With this agreement, we nailed down a very strong deal with a tremendous customer who is emerging as a key player in a red hot market.”

Eagle Hemp will finance all shipping, labeling, and bottling costs in addition to purchasing the final product at competitive pricing. HempAmericana will receive a three-dollar ($3) fee for bottling the finished product using its state-of-the-art technology. The 30 ml bottles will contain three different potencies of CBD suspended in an MCT-based oil.

Management believes the agreement represents a strong template for dramatic sales growth in a manner that will confer powerful shareholder value on the bottom line over coming quarters provided the fundamental CBD market growth equation continues to evolve on course with established projections – analysts now anticipate the collective market for CBD sales to exceed $20 billion in the US over the next 5 years (according to recent data from BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research).

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We will provide Eagle Hemp with batch numbers and certification that our end product complies with federal regulatory statutes as part of this arrangement. As a result, we anticipate a great deal of future high-volume demand to come from this and many other customers seeking premium high-potency bottled CBD Oil that meets blue-chip standards for customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND



