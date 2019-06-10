LGE Community Credit Union Selects INAP Data Centers for Managed Multicloud Services

LGE’s $1.3 billion in assets, 12 locations and over 113,000 members in northeast Georgia will be supported by INAP’s managed dedicated private cloud, colocation and disaster recovery services



/EIN News/ -- INAP data center locations in the U.S. will be used to deliver these mission-critical capabilities for LGE

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and LGE Community Credit Union, a not for-profit financial institution serving communities in northwest Georgia, today announced a multi-year agreement for managed cloud services.

Established in 1951 as a member-owned institution, LGE required a partner who understood its commitment to customer service and primary goal of improving the financial well-being of its members. LGE selected INAP for its flexible managed services offerings, as well as the consultative nature of INAP's pre-sales process, which emphasizes an application-driven, needs-based solutions engineering approach to infrastructure design. The resulting mix of solutions will allow LGE’s internal IT team to focus less on routine infrastructure upkeep and more on providing value-added projects and activities for its members.

"We are excited to partner with INAP to enhance our technology resiliency,” said Murali Krishnan, CIO of LGE Community Credit Union. “INAP’s overall infrastructure capabilities and professional expertise are well aligned in supporting and strengthening our long-term IT strategy."

INAP offered LGE a suite of flexible, full-spectrum solutions to support LGE’s data center and disaster recovery operational needs.

“INAP is thrilled to welcome a company with a strong history like LGE Community Credit Union into the INAP family,” said Jennifer Curry, SVP of Global Cloud Services. “Credit unions, banks and financial institutions are key verticals for our managed private cloud and cloud-based disaster recovery solutions. These institutions must assure complete security and the promise of always-on availability for their members, and we are committed to helping them achieve these critical goals.”

LGE worked with Jason Jones of Cresa C3, the technology division of Cresa Global Inc., a real estate firm that helps clients identify and select the most appropriate buildings and technology, in selecting INAP as the service provider.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

About LGE Community Credit Union

In 1951, seven Lockheed Georgia employees dreamed of a better way to bank and LGE Community Credit Union was born. Today we serve communities in Northwest Georgia as a not-for-profit financial institution. Unlike a bank, whose profits go to its shareholders, our profits go to our members in the form of better rates and lower fees. We are guided by a strong commitment to provide a better financial future for our members. LGE has 12 full-service locations. For more information, visit http://www.lgeccu.org/ .

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer: 404.302.9982

Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923



