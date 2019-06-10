Ameri100 Establishes Strategic Partnership With Leading Management Consulting Firm

Firms’ Highly Complimentary Capabilities Tasked to Helping Enterprises Deploy Cloud Infrastructure Strategies; Two New Engagements Secured to Date

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership that combines its capabilities and expertise in cloud strategy, readiness, migration planning and delivery with the management consulting services of a leading business transformation and outsourcing advisory firm to deliver IT transformation services to enterprises. To date Ameri100 has secured two engagements as a result of its new partnership and has recognized undisclosed revenue from each.



/EIN News/ -- As an example of one of the two projects to date, Ameri100 will modernize, consolidate and migrate a mutual new client’s on-premises IT infrastructure to the cloud. Ameri100’s scope of work includes assessing the client’s application architecture, managing the infrastructure transformation required to effect its migration to the cloud, and moving 350+ application to a cloud-based, Software as a Service (SaaS model). Ameri100 and its channel partner are currently pursuing similar projects with prospective enterprise clients.

“This partnership is an important milestone in our strategy to drive higher gross margin solutions services revenue through select partnerships that represent large addressable market opportunities,” said Brent Kelton, chief executive officer of Ameri100. “As cloud adoption grows, enterprises are interested in leveraging the cloud for not just new cloud-native applications, but also for legacy applications. The demand for cloud IT is driven by mandates to lower IT costs, meet greater customer expectations, and gain faster data insights. Our growing reputation for delivering cloud projects that enable to enterprises to cost-effectively scale their IT infrastructure to support their growth plans makes us the ideal go-to-market partner.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

