NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, is pleased to announce the election of Laurie Conner to its Board of Directors. The addition of Ms. Conner to the NV5 leadership team, in conjunction with the recent appointment of Edward Codispoti as Chief Financial Officer, strengthens the organization and strategically positions NV5 for accelerated organic growth. Ms. Conner was elected on June 8, 2019 at NV5’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



/EIN News/ -- Laurie Conner is currently President and CEO of The Detection Group, a Silicon Valley-based provider of wireless, cloud-based solutions for protecting multi-story commercial and residential buildings from water damage. Ms. Conner brings a wealth of experience in managing recurring revenue service companies and an extensive background in civil and environmental engineering. Ms. Conner’s prior experience includes strategy, marketing and business development with a number of high technology companies, including New Focus, Silicon Valley Group and Raychem, where she helped to establish the emerging leak sensing market. Ms. Conner holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Duke University, a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

“I am very pleased to work with the NV5 management team and to contribute to the strategy and direction of NV5. I believe that my 35 years of experience managing engineering firms and high-tech service providers will help me to make key contributions to the Board,” said Laurie Conner.

On May 13, NV5 also announced the appointment of Edward Codispoti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Codispoti has extensive experience serving as CFO for high-growth publicly traded corporations and has established a proven record of global financial planning and analysis as well as building scalable finance organizations for companies experiencing rapid expansion.

“It is exciting to be joining a company with a rapid growth trajectory, and I look forward to leading the progression of the finance and accounting functions as NV5 continues to grow in both revenue and shareholder value,” said Mr. Codispoti.

“Laurie and Ed bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to NV5, and their contributions will strengthen the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team for continued organic growth,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Laurie’s expertise in civil and environmental engineering, along with her experience in managing recurring revenue service companies will be very valuable to our Board. Ed’s track record of building scalable finance and accounting organizations for publicly traded companies will provide tangible benefits for our operations and maximized value for shareholders.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

