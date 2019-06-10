National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage

Lenders can now order National MI rate quotes and mortgage insurance directly from within the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now integrated with the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform , a browser-based, end-to-end mortgage platform built in the cloud. The integration enables lenders to obtain immediate and accurate National MI rate quotes and order delegated mortgage insurance without ever leaving Blue Sage.



The integration brings National MI’s innovative, real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance pricing to Blue Sage, a comprehensive platform that handles all mortgage channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct. The integration leverages Blue Sage’s unique application programming interfaces (APIs), which enable seamless interoperability between third-party technology providers. A truly end-to-end system, Blue Sage also tracks and updates data changes throughout the loan file in real time, so if new data requires mortgage insurance to be reordered or repriced, it happens automatically.

“National MI is very pleased to join forces with Blue Sage,” said Mike Dirrane, chief sales officer and senior managing director with National MI. “Lenders can now see National MI’s rate, and choose the quote that is best for them. Having access to our Rate GPS risk-based pricing through the Blue Sage platform will save lenders time and streamline the origination process.”

“National MI’s products and groundbreaking risk-based pricing technology make them a perfect partner for us,” said Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage. “One of the many distinctive aspects to this direct, system-to-system integration is that Blue Sage automatically alerts users if changes in the loan file require mortgage insurance to be reordered or repriced. This type of rules-based process automation is unique among mortgage platforms because only Blue Sage was built with today’s modern technology.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company’s technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. The company’s technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com .

