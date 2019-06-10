Topbox Conversation Analytics Enable Faster Discovery of Actionable Customer Insights

New Universal Search and AI features quickly pinpoint the root causes of customer friction points across all customer conversations to improve the customer experience

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topbox, makers of enterprise Conversation Analytics software, today announced new and enhanced functionalities that make actionable insights easier and faster to find in a data set that includes all conversations with and about a company. For CX and marketing professionals that want to understand and improve the customer experience, Topbox is an agnostic aggregator of customer conversations across all communication channels. Topbox leverages NLP (natural language processing), a proprietary classification model, and artificial intelligence to perform analytics across chat sessions, call recordings, emails, survey verbatim comments, social media comments and replies, in-app communications, and more.



/EIN News/ -- According to Forrester’s April 2019 research on top trends impacting voice-of-the-customeri, most VoC programs are still too focused on surveys, squander unstructured and unsolicited feedback, lack full data integration, and struggle to prove business value. Faith Adams, the author of the research, says “VoC leaders are supplementing or even replacing surveys with unstructured data that they collect and interpret. By focusing programs on analyzing customer service calls, call center agent notes, social media posts, and secure email messages to and from customers, VoC leaders can identify not only when and with what customers have struggled but also why.”

The report goes on to say that integrating VoC and operational data, embedded prioritization frameworks, and democratizing VoC data throughout an organization are among the practices that help lead to best-in-class VoC programs.

Topbox gives organizations the ability to collect and analyze direct, indirect and inferred customer feedback as a single source of truth, pinpoint root causes of customer friction points and sentiment, and share the right information to the right people at the right time to prioritize and act upon the CX initiatives that matter most to the business.

The product enhancements announced today are part of the company’s effort to accelerate time to CX insights; streamlining the ability to generate actionable insights from the potentially millions of customer conversations and share that information across the organization — from marketing, sales, product management, logistics, contact center and more. These enhancements include:

Universal Search – A low latency search engine with corresponding visualizations that identifies conversation records from search criteria that can include speech/text topics and key phrases, and any metadata element tagged to a conversation such as communication channel, time/date, customer identifier, customer cohort, contact center agent that handled the interaction, and much more, all within seconds.

Topbox’s AI-on-the-Fly enables users to analyze conversations for relevant terms and phrases based on contextual significance. When used in conjunction with Topbox’s rule-based classification topics, AI-on-the-Fly give users a powerful layered approach to conversation analytics that leverages machine learning and the user’s knowledge of company-specific products, services and issues.

Omnichannel Sentiment – Topbox has extended its proprietary sentiment algorithm from phone and chat to include email, survey and review verbatim comments, and social media. Sentiment is a critical component of experiential analysis that complements Topbox’s root cause capabilities that positions “How” a customer feels alongside “Why” they feel that way. It is essential to understanding where friction points exist in the customer journey.

By presenting aggregated, enterprise-wide conversation analysis in the context of organizational programs and objectives, these product enhancements make it easier for CX or VoC teams to discover and understand relevant customer friction points, and translate those insights into specific action items that result in business outcomes, demonstrating a return on CX program investments. Leading companies such as Western Union, Hunter Douglas, Orvis, and Unitas Credit Union use Topbox to gain clarity of brand perception and improve customer experience.

“Organizations struggle with aggregating customer conversations and getting contextual understanding of the issues being discussed. While many turn to surveys for answers, the inherent limitations of surveys draw an incomplete picture. There are thousands of organic conversations happening every day that contain business-changing insights,” said Topbox CEO Chris Tranquill. “Topbox makes it easier for customer-centric companies to execute on their CX strategy and deliver the experiences customers expect today.”

Topbox's Customer Experience Analytics software is the only solution to aggregate conversational data from every customer interaction for deep analysis. Everywhere your customers talk to or about your company, Topbox is listening with AI-backed natural language processing. We aggregate all that data into a unified view of your customers' experience with your brand, powering a transformative, customer-centric approach to product management, marketing, and support services. To learn more visit www.topbox.io

