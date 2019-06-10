Summer Outside the City at Verde Canyon Railroad

SEDONA, Ariz. and CLARKDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireworks may be noisy good fun but they can’t beat the peaceful glow of the Milky Way filling the clear skies above Arizona’s remote high desert wilderness. Where better to experience the summertime than aboard Verde Canyon Railroad? Summer is the season to escape the noise and hubbub of city life for the cool curves of the Railroad through one of Arizona’s most scenic inner canyons.



Summer events at Verde Canyon Railroad include Starlight rides, Grape Train Escape wine-tasting, visits from Liberty Wildlife and the train's Firecracker Express in conjunction with hometown Clarkdale's old-fashioned 4th of July celebration.





/EIN News/ -- Around every bend, passengers savor rich vegetation, vibrant red rocks and bruised monsoon skies which add to the Canyon’s dramatic shadowing. Cruising along the curves of the Verde River, the train takes passengers a world away from the crowds and traffic of urban life, as it connects the tiny community of Clarkdale to the ghost ranch of Perkinsville while connecting passengers with family, friends, wildlife, history and culture on a relaxing four-hour rail journey.

During the summer months, the Railroad features special events to complement the season. May through September, one Saturday evening (closest to a full moon), Verde Canyon Railroad’s Starlight Tours venture into the Canyon during the cooler temperatures of late afternoon, journeying through sunset, twilight, starshine and moonglow. The Starlight schedule, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., also features the option of riding in a first-class car for a wine-tasting event: the popular Grape Train Escape , now in its 17th year. The 2019 wine-tasting schedule features an award-winning Verde Valley winery each month with upcoming Tours scheduled for June 15, July 20, August 17 and September 14.

The most patriotic of holidays, Independence Day, celebrated this year on Thursday, July 4, is extra special because the Railroad reveres America right alongside its hometown of Clarkdale, AZ. Our nation’s birthday party starts with a pancake breakfast in the historic town park, followed by the legendary children’s parade at 9 a.m. The Cottonwood Community Band entertains guests with rousing patriotic tunes until it’s time for passengers to head to Verde Canyon Railroad’s train depot for the Firecracker Express . An All-American barbecue is available for purchase on the patio from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., while passengers and visitors are introduced to a very important symbol of our national heritage before the train departs. The Phoenix-based wildlife rescue, Liberty Wildlife, brings a beautiful bald eagle from their educational program to visit with all depot guests prior to train time; a very rare opportunity to have a close-up encounter with an American icon.

Liberty’s educational visits extend throughout the season with Reptiles at the Rails , June 20, July 17, August 14 and September 19. Prior to boarding on these dates, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., all depot visitors have the unusual opportunity to visit with a collection of beautiful, cold-blooded, native Arizona creatures.

As summer fades into fall, the ever-popular Ales on Rails season arrives at the Verde Canyon Railroad depot from September 17 through October 31. Since 2003, this extremely well-attended beer-tasting event is a party on the patio prior to train time. A wide array of Arizona craft beers is available for purchase by the taste or by the glass. Savoring beer is even better when paired with an Oktoberfest-style luncheon featuring grilled sausages, secret-recipe potato salad and hot pretzels with gourmet cheeses.

Sandwiched between two protected national forests and adjacent to the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness, Verde Canyon Railroad takes passengers into an untamed and unspoiled ecosystem on an exceedingly rare ribbon of rails where the high desert meets the perennial-flowing waters of the Verde River.

Celebrate the season outside the city with a summertime adventure aboard a historic Railroad that helped to build Arizona and the American West. Built in 1912 to serve the United Verde Copper Company, the copper mines in Jerome and the smelter in Clarkdale, Verde Canyon Railroad reinvented itself in 1990 as a famed Arizona destination, now celebrating nearly 30 years and over two million passengers.

Book your summer experience for the entire family … where the pavement ends, the journey begins. Make your reservations online at VerdeCanyonRR.com or call 800-823-0402 today.

Contact: Teresa Propeck, Marketing Director

Telephone: 623-374-3185

Email: tpropeck@verdecanyonrr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2746341-ae45-47f3-a410-884c699ee7b0







