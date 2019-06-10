Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff to Speak at MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Forum in New York

Will participate on 'Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities – how they playout between startup and legacy' panel

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Huff, will speak at the MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Forum in New York City. Huff will participate in a panel discussion titled “Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities — how they playout between startup and legacy”.



The panel will examine the constant change in business, and the speed by which change is accelerating. For example, for new emerging trends and technologies, being a large or stable organization is no longer much of an advantage. Rather, it’s a more even playing ﬁeld for startups and legacy companies alike. The panel discussion will aim to answer two questions: In such scenarios, is the starting point defining leadership? Also, how can companies get ready to stay ahead?

What: Panel discussion at MarketsandMarkets’ Chief Strategy Officer Forum

Who: Chris Huff , CSO at Kofax

When: Tuesday, June 11 at 11:40 a.m. ET

Where: Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton, 118 E 40th Street, New York, New York

Event Details: MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Forum invites leading strategy executives from Fortune 2000 companies who are making the future. The event features discussions on managing innovation and technology to derive more value from their business and corporate strategies. More than 100 chief strategy officers, innovation leaders and other strategists will attend the forum, which features more than 25 expert speakers.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

