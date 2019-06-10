CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming conferences.



/EIN News/ -- Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference in New York, NY

Peter Maag will present on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:55 AM ET

Piper Jaffray Diagnostics & Life Science Tools One-on-One Day in Boston, MA

Peter Maag and Mike Bell will host investor meetings on Wednesday, June 26th in Boston, MA.

A live audio webcast of the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference will be available online from the investor relations section of the CareDx website at https://investors.caredxinc.com or through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/rj115/cdna/ . The webcast replay of the presentation will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings for the Piper Jaffray Diagnostics & Life Science Tools One-on-One Day and no webcast will be available for this event.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



