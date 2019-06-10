Shockwave Appoints Hajime Tada as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the Company has appointed Hajime Tada as General Counsel.



From 2017 to 2019, Mr. Tada was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at LakePharma, Inc., a leading contract research organization specializing in biologics services and technology. Prior to LakePharma, Mr. Tada spent sixteen years with Agilent Technologies, where he worked his way from Corporate Counsel to Director of Litigation, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and ultimately Acting General Counsel. During his time at Agilent, Mr. Tada worked with the Company on a full range of activities that spanned the globe and across subject matters, including corporate governance, acquisitions and divestitures, compliance, sales support, regulatory, intellectual property strategy and litigation.

“We are pleased to welcome Haj as our new General Counsel,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “His extensive experience across the spectrum of legal specialties makes Haj an exceptional addition to the team that will enable us to work more effectively and augment our growth trajectory.”

Mr. Tada holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated by establishing a new standard of care with Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). The company’s differentiated and proprietary IVL approach to calcium modification uses sonic pressure waves to safely and effectively fracture problematic calcium throughout the cardiovascular system in a wide and growing number of applications. For more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Shockwave’s current expectations. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Shockwave undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com



