Intrinsyc (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) Announces Immediate Availability of the Open-Q™ 820 Pro High-Performance System on Module

High-performance edge computing module for use in a variety of consumer and industrial IoT Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) (“Intrinsyc” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (“IoT”) products, today announced the availability of the Open-Q™ 820Pro µSOM (micro System on Module) and Development Kit.



/EIN News/ -- Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ 820Pro µSOM provides an enhanced power-performance combination from our popular 820 µSOM, with increased processing power, more memory, and long-life availability, in the same ultra-compact 25x50 mm form factor. The production ready, pre-certified 820Pro µSOM is a pin compatible, drop-in replacement for the existing 820 µSOM, requiring only SW changes to provide higher performance, with more efficiency, and long-term availability. With 9% faster CPU and 5% faster GPU speeds at the same power consumption, combined with 33% more RAM, the 820Pro µSOM can provide either more processing power for your demanding applications, or lower average power consumption for the same processing tasks.

“We are excited to introduce this enhanced edge computing module, with premium performance features and long-life support,” said Cliff Morton, Vice President, Client Solutions, Intrinsyc. “We have designed the new module to facilitate a smooth upgrade path for existing users of our popular 820 µSOM, and new clients will be able to accelerate time to market with our flexible development kit and pre-certified production-ready module with the assurance of long-term availability and support.”

Open-Q™ 820Pro µSOM Specifications:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820E (APQ8096SG) Application Processor Qualcomm® Kryo™ Quad-Core 64-bit CPU: @ up to 2.342 GHz Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU @ 652.8 MHz Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 680 DSP @ 825 MHz

System Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM (PoP) + 32GB UFS flash storage

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MU-MIMO + Bluetooth 4.2

Display Interfaces: HDMI 2.0 – 4K UHD at 60fps 2x MIPI 4-lane DSI + touch panel

Camera Interfaces: 3x MIPI CSI camera ports Qualcomm® Spectra™ 180 dual 14-bit ISP – up to 28MP cameras

Video Performance: H.264 (AVC): Video Playback and Capture at 4K60 H.265 (HEVC): Video Playback at 4K60 and video capture at 4K30

Audio Interfaces: SLIMBus to support Qualcomm® WCD9335 audio codec (off-SOM) Multi-channel I2S digital audio interfaces

I/O Interfaces: 1x USB 3.0 device or host, 1x USB2.0 device or host 1x USB 2.0 micro-B (debug UART) 1x SDIO 4-bit interface 2x PCIe v2.1 interface Sensor interface - SPI, UART, I2C to sensor DSP core

Power: Integrated battery management on SOM

Size: 25mm x 50mm x 4.5mm

Operating Systems: Android™ 9, Debian Linux



Additional information is available at:

https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-q-820Pro-usom-system-on-module-som

To help IoT device makers accelerate time to market, Intrinsyc offers the Open-Q™ 820Pro µSOM Development Kit, as well as turnkey product development services, driver and application software development, technical support, and documentation.

Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 820Pro µSOM Development Kit is a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development. The development kit marries the production-ready Open‐Q™ 820Pro µSOM with an open-frame development platform providing numerous expansion and connectivity options. The Dev Kit and SW packages support the development and testing of a wide variety of peripherals and applications, ensuring the fastest time to market possible. The Development Kit is available for purchase at:

https://shop.intrinsyc.com/products/open-q-820Pro-usom-development-kit

Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com with your product requirements and have one of the Company’s solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry’s highest-performance production-ready edge computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things (“IoT”) products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, please contact:

Cliff Morton

Vice President, Client Solutions

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Email: cmorton@intrinsyc.com

Phone: +1-604-801-6461

Intrinsyc and Open-Q and their respective logos are trademarks, registered and otherwise, of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in Canada, European Union, Taiwan, United States of America and other jurisdictions.

Qualcomm, Kryo, Adreno, Hexagon, Quick Charge, and Spectra are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, Qualcomm Quick Charge and Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Other products or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

© Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation all rights reserved







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.