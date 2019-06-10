MCIG Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

JACKSONVILLE, FL, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s re-designed corporate website, now available at http://www.mciggroup.com .



The new website will provide our partners and clients a user-friendly way to learn about MCIG's products and services, as well as providing our shareholders and potential investors a better understanding of the Company's vision.

“This is the first step to reshaping the company and getting it back on track to what made us successful and a leader in cannabis markets,” stated Paul Rosenberg, CEO of MCIG. In recent weeks, management has made key decisions that will improve the company’s business outlook and increase shareholder value.

“Our shareholders will start seeing the implementation of these new plans, starting today. We are extremely positive and excited to be back and deliver on promises we gave to our large army of shareholders,” finished Rosenberg.

Updates on OBITX Inc.

OBITX is currently waiting for a trading symbol to be issued by FINRA. We have been assured that all required documentation concerning the process has been submitted to OBITX brokers who will work with FINRA to obtain the stock symbol to commence trading. As a major shareholder of OBITX Inc., MCIG is looking forward to seeing the OBITX shares traded on OTCQB marketplace.

About MCIG Group (MCIG)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact: mCig, Inc.

Paul Rosenberg

paul@mciggroup.org

