Stevens Creek Nissan Reaches a Review Milestone The Dealership Has Recently Surpassed 1,000 Online Reviews

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roland Perezroland@bag5.com(210) 385-7519There is no better benchmark of the quality of a company’s services than the online reviews that it receives. Stevens Creek Nissan has been focused on encouraging their customers to express their experiences online and it has paid off. The company recently surpassed 1,000 online Google reviews.Nissan realizes that consumers are the main priority, as Nissan spokesperson Dan Passe explains, “Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Nissan, which is why we encourage consumers to utilize the many third party resources available when researching automotive brands.”While getting customers to post reviews is the main challenge, there is also the struggle to maintain a positive rating. Stevens Creek Nissan has managed to achieve a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, which is even more impressive when considering that it is out of 1,000 reviews. The dealership has accredited much of this achievement to their extensively detailed online catalogue and wide selection of reasonably priced previously owned models.About Stevens Creek Nissan: Stevens Creek Nissan is a premier car dealership that services drivers in the San Jose region and other areas near Santa Clara, CA. They provide competitive quotes and extensive auto repair services using their massive selection of Nissan-certified accessories and parts. Their collection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles have been impressing customers for years.For any additional information, visit Stevens Creek Nissan at https://www.stevencreeknissan.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.