Puente Hills Subaru Takes Diversity Up a Notch Puente Hills Location Employs Staff Members From Multiple Ethnical Backgrounds

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roland Perezaroland@bag5.com(210) 385-7519City of Industry, CA: Many companies boast about their commitment to cultural diversity, but few companies actually demonstrate it on the scale of Puente Hills Subaru . Its portion of staff members that can speak an additional language other than English consists of 66 percent of their employees.This is something that Subaru has always been interested in, as demonstrated by Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we are committed to equal opportunities and treatment for all employees across our corporate offices, and believe it is our unique differences that empower such a positive work experience,” he said. Puente Hills Subaru will continue their mission to include “an environment of acceptance, diversity and inclusion,” said Doll.English speakers will be happy to learn that they can receive excellent service from any of the staff members since they are all fluent in the language. Customers of diverse backgrounds will also be able to find service. Here are some examples of the additional languages spoken by Puente Hills Subaru staff members:● Spanish● Vietnamese● Chinese● Tagalog● IndianAbout Puente Hills Subaru: Puente Hills Subaru is a full service car dealership that gladly services the auto needs of Los Angeles, Fullerton County, and other surrounding communities. The company offers parts, service, auto financing, and a massive selection of both new and used award-winning Subaru vehicles.For any additional information, visit Puente Hills Subaru at https://www.puentehillssubaru.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.