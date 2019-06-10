ATCHISON, Kan., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Davidson recently was named corporate controller at MGP Ingredients, Inc., (NASDAQ:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. He succeeds Brandon Gall, who was promoted to vice president of finance and chief financial officer in April.



Mark Davidson joins MGP as corporate controller.





/EIN News/ -- Most recently, Davidson was corporate controller at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, Mo. Before joining Triumph, he was a senior manager with KPMG LLP in Kansas City, where he was part of the audit practice and worked on the integrated audits for both publicly traded and privately held companies. Davidson served clients in transportation, manufacturing, consumer goods, media and retail.

“Mark is no stranger to MGP, having worked as our outside auditor, and additionally brings in-depth knowledge of the food industry from his most recent role. We’re thrilled to add him to the finance team,” Gall said.

Davidson holds a Certified Public Accountant license. He is a cum laude graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in accountancy.

His civic involvement includes current treasurer of the board of Ten Thousand Villages, a Kansas City charity, and prior roles in fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City, the United Way and Junior Achievement.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Contact: Jenell.Loschke, 913.367.1480

jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41befd3f-911f-4ca7-8054-97709355af0c



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.