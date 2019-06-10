Global $5.3 Bn Plastic Processing Lubricants Markets, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lubricants in the global plastic processing market are expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of lubricants in the global plastic processing market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries.The major drivers for this market are growing demand for plastics in various end use markets, including construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive and increased demand for lubricants to reduce frictional forces and to improve processing & productivity of plastics manufacturing.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics for lubricants in the global plastic processing industry is the use of renewable raw materials for manufacturing of lubricants.



The metallic stearates will remain the largest market due to their wide usage as internal and external lubricants in PVC and other plastic processing industries. The analyst predicts that paraffin/mineral oil will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of paraffin as an external lubricant and secondary plasticizer in PVC processing.



Within lubricants in the global plastic processing market, PVC will remain the largest polymer by value and volume due to the increasing demand for PVC in various applications such as, pipes, packaging, wire & cable, flooring, roofing, building materials, consumer goods, healthcare, and automotive parts.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for plastics in construction, packaging, and automotive industries.



Some of the lubricants companies in the global plastic processing market profiled in this report include Baerlocher, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Clariant, PMC Biogenix, BASF SE, Peter Greven, Faci, FERRO-PLAST, and Exxon Mobil are among the major suppliers of lubricants.



Some of the features of Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market size by lubricant type, polymer type, product type, end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of lubricants in the global plastic processing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of lubricants in the global plastic processing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Lubricant Type

3.3.1: Paraffin/Mineral Oil

3.3.2: Metallic Stearate

3.3.3: Petroleum/Polyolefin Wax

3.3.4: Fatty Amide

3.3.5: Ester/Acid/Alcohol

3.3.6: Other Lubricant Additives

3.4: Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Plastic Type

3.4.1: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.4.2: Polyolefin (PO)

3.4.3: Engineering Plastics

3.4.4: Other Plastics

3.5: Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Internal Lubricants

3.5.2: External Lubricants

3.6: Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by End Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Lubricant in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Region

4.2: Lubricants in the North American Plastic Market

4.2.1: Market by Lubricant Type: Paraffin/Mineral Oil, Metallic Stearates, Petroleum/Polyethylene Waxes, Fatty Amides, Esters/Acids/Alcohols, and Other Lubricants

4.2.2: Market by Plastic Type: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyolefin (PO), Engineering Plastics, and Other Plastics

4.2.3: Lubricants in the United States Plastic Processing Market

4.2.4: Lubricants in the Mexican Plastic Processing Market

4.2.5: Lubricant in the Canadian Plastic Processing Market

4.3: Lubricants in the European Plastic Processing Market

4.4: Lubricants in the APAC Plastic Processing Market

4.5: Lubricants in the ROW Plastic Processing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Lubricant Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Lubricant in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Lubricant in the Global Plastic Processing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures for Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Baerlocher

7.2: Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

7.3: Clariant

7.4: PMC Biogenix

7.5: BASF SE

7.6: Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Norac)

7.7: Faci SpA

7.8: FERRO-PLAST SrL

7.9: Exxon Mobil

7.10: Shell

7.11: Sun Ace

7.12: Trecora Chemicals



