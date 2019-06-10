Honda of Hollywood Is Led By a Soccer Legend Nearly Two Decades After Retiring From the MLS, Harut Karapetyan Now Manages a Dealership

It is not often that car dealerships can say that they have a sports legend working for them, and even fewer can say that they have one managing them. At Honda of Hollywood , the dealership is ran by General Manager Harut Karapetyan. Fans of Major League Soccer (MLS) will recognize that name as the record holder for the fastest hat trick scored in MLS history.Even though he no longer wears his signature LA Galaxy uniform, many fans still recognize Karapetyan in his suit and tie at the dealership. "A lot of people recognize my last name and first name and I'm honored," Karapetyan said. "The clientele they tell me exactly what they thought of me, the red cards [I received], the minutes that I played, and the goals that I scored."Karapetyan played professional soccer for the following teams before becoming the general manager of Honda of Hollywood:● 1993–1994 Los Angeles Salsa● 1996–1998 Los Angeles Galaxy● 1998 San Jose Clash● 1999 Tampa Bay Mutiny● 2000 San Jose EarthquakesAfter retiring in 2000, Karapetyan took his talent from the soccer field to the car lot and began leading a team of friendly and professional staff members at Honda of Hollywood. He is still excelling at what he does, he just does it in a different industry now.About Honda of Hollywood: Honda of Hollywood is a family-owned car dealership that was first founded in 1960 and services Los Angeles, Hollywood, Glendale and West Hollywood communities. They offer departments to handle any vehicle-related needs, including sales, parts, servicing, financing, and a full service Body Shop and Collision repair center.For any additional information, visit Honda of Hollywood at https://www.hondaofhollywood.com/



