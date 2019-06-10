Aben Resources Commences Drilling at Justin Gold Project in Eastern Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases on May 23 rd and June 6 th , it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Justin Gold Project located in the Eastern Yukon and adjacent to Golden Predators Three Aces Project. The 2019 exploration program at Justin will entail 1350 meters of diamond drilling and 600 meters of Rotary Air Blast drilling (“RAB”), along with prospect generating field work. This program should take 3-4 weeks to complete which will coincide with the commencement of drilling at the Forrest Kerr Project. This year, the Company plans to extend its drilling season one month by initiating this 2000-meter drill program at the Justin Gold Project prior to commencement of drilling at its Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in BC’s Golden Triangle region.



Justin Gold Project, Yukon location map:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4303/abn_justin_project_-_property_location_2017_small.jpg

Highlights for 2019

600 meters of RAB drilling (up to 20 holes) at the high grade orogenic Lost Ace Zone;

1350 meters of diamond drilling (up to 10 holes) to further test the intrusion related gold system discovered in 2010 at the POW Zone;

Additional prospect generating field efforts;

Test for the existence of a orogenic multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems with the younger POW Zone.

Work completed on the Justin Gold Project in 2018 included the collection of 19 channel and 28 chip samples from 5 trenches, 16 rock samples, 7 till samples and 240 soil samples with coverage totaling 6.0 line-km. The 2018 field program focused primarily on the Lost Ace Zone, an orogenic-style quartz-gold bearing zone previously discovered in 2017.

Coarse Gold Grains from Justin Project, Lost Ace Zone, Yukon:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4303/abn_justin_jn2018-1_coarse_gold_grains.jpg

2019 exploration at the Justin Gold Project will include drilling, prospecting, geologic mapping and surface sampling across the highly prospective property. The first phase is to begin with the mobilization of a track mounted Rotary Air Blast drill to the recently discovered Lost Ace Zone, where 2018 trenching returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4 meters including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0 m. The Lost Ace Zone is located 2 kilometers west of the POW Zone, which was discovered in 2010. The RAB drill is a cost-effective tool to quickly evaluate the high-grade near surface gold-bearing mineralization present at Lost Ace, interpreted to be orogenic-style quartz-gold veins that bear a strong resemblance to and share a similar geologic setting with Golden Predator’s adjacent 3 Aces Property. Geologic evidence and observations at Lost Ace point toward the existence of an older orthogenic multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems with the younger POW Zone. The proximity of these two distinct mineralization styles highlights the potential of the older orogenic style of mineralization to be remobilized and incorporated into the younger Cretaceous intrusion related mineralization.

Concurrent with the RAB drilling at Lost Ace, Aben will conduct diamond drilling at the POW Zone where drilling in 2011 and 2012 successfully discovered intrusion-related gold mineralization with intercepts reported ranging from trace values to highs of 1.19 g/t Au over 60.0 m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m) and 1.49 g/t Au over 46.4 m. The POW Zone will be further evaluated as a potential host to bulk-tonnage gold mineralization and to test for the continuity of higher-grade skarn mineralization along strike. In addition to drill testing both of these exciting targets, several other high-priority exploration targets that have seen limited work but have yielded encouraging results will receive field evaluation and surface sampling.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with approximately 111.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com .

/EIN News/ -- ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the

policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this

release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.