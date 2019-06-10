TeleTracking Launches Next Generation Analytics Platform to Drive Operational Visibility Across the Care Continuum

/EIN News/ --

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (“TeleTracking”), a pioneer in operationalizing the care continuum for nearly three decades, has launched SynapseIQ™, a powerful, cloud-based, analytics solution that delivers actionable insight and enterprise-wide visibility for health systems in real-time. The results include increased accountability for staff across the organization, a dramatic reduction in operating costs and an increase in overall system performance.

Driving efficiency is more challenging than ever due to staff shortages, information silos, and new care delivery models. In addition, today’s leaders are inundated with vast amounts of data—which is not typically easily consumable or actionable. The visibility generated by SynapseIQ provides healthcare leaders with the critical decision support that they need to optimize patient throughput, drive staff accountability, and enable operational transformation—and allows health systems to deliver better patient care and flourish in an ever-changing, dynamic market.

SynapseIQ leverages nearly 30 years of patient flow expertise and best practices into a best-in-class reporting package designed to facilitate operational improvement, help teams track the metrics that matter most, and offers customization based on organizational needs. Specifically, it plays a critical role in:

Reducing siloed-decision-making with enterprise-wide visibility: With visibility across the enterprise, staff can better understand the full picture of operations, identify workflow silos that may be impacting other departments and quickly determine if issues are systemic or site-specific.

Pinpointing workflow bottlenecks with greater precision: With the ability to drill down from the enterprise to the individual employee or patient, supervisors can hold staff accountable and pinpoint bottlenecks faster and with greater precision.

Operating with real-time, shared situational awareness: With SynapseIQ, staff have real-time visibility and a shared understanding of changing conditions, and as a result can improve operations in the moment, remedy acute bottlenecks before they become system-wide concerns, and act quickly and cohesively in high-pressure situations.

Scaling to Size: As organizations expand with the addition of new facilities, SynapseIQ scales accordingly. Cloud hosting eliminates onsite maintenance costs and the required IT resources to support the system, greatly speeding access to new features and updates.

SynapseIQ started with a limited release phase on January 1, 2019 with nine trusted TeleTracking clients: VCU Health, Freeman Health System, Sharp HealthCare, University of Louisville Hospital, Halifax Health, Methodist Health System, Intermountain Healthcare and Kettering Health Network. The goal of the limited release was to obtain expert feedback on the technology to ensure it would meet the needs of the broader market. The impact on operational efficiency—and the overall feedback—has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Insight into past, current, and future throughput volume allows an organization to maneuver past the bottle necks and overcrowding that leads to long lengths of stay and diversion hours,” says Kelley Barry, Clinical Applications Analyst – Senior, VCU Health. “With esthetically pleasing dashboards, SynapseIQ has the potential to provide the necessary data for organizations to turn the tide of being reactionary to achieving proactive patient placement that reduces lengths of stay and keeps the doors open to the community.”

In addition, as a key component of a Health System Command Center, SynapseIQ generates real-time and historical data which drives accountability and collaboration across an organization, provides the ability to track and measure performance goals consistently and in one place, and provides the ability to implement process standardization and departmental benchmarking. The real-time dashboards and reports are optimized for analysts, Command Center staff, staff who participate in daily huddles and executive teams—ensuring that the entire organization is consuming the same information. This common operating picture makes it possible for teams to collaborate more effectively and gives them the advantage of speed in high-pressure situations.

“At TeleTracking, we’re committed to providing caregivers with the tools they need to deliver consistent, compassionate care for their patients. That means providing operational hindsight, insight and foresight,” says Chris Johnson, President. “And, we’re thankful for our clients’ collaboration and partnership, which were critical to the development of SynapseIQ and TeleTracking’s ongoing mission to ensure that no patient ever has to wait for the care that they need.”

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the command center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred operational command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. Named one of Becker's "Great Places to Work" in 2017 and 2018, the 2018 Innovator of the Year: Health IT at the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s Tech 50 Awards, and a Pittsburgh Business Times “Corporate Citizenship Award” winner, TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, in addition to being a perennial KLAS category Leader.

