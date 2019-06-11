Tokenomica Launches Sandbox for Security Tokens Issuance Platform

Tokenomica has launched a sandbox of its Security Tokens Issuance Platform (STIP)— a virtual testing environment where users are able to issue and launch.

TRIQ TAZ-ZWEJT, SAN GWANN , MALTA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokenomica has launched a sandbox of its Security Tokens Issuance Platform (STIP)— a virtual testing environment where users are able to issue their security tokens and launch the very own security token offering (STO) on the Waves Testnet blockchain. In addition, all STO campaigns will automatically qualify to participate in the STO Contest with a chance to win up to 500 Waves!

About STIP

Security Tokens Issuance Platform (STIP) is a unique solution that simplifies the Security Token Offering process for both companies and investors. STIP offers companies a solution to launch a fully compliant STO campaign and to get easy access to secondary markets. For investors, we have prepared an STO marketplace where all the past and on-going STIP’ STO campaigns are available. We believe that the process should be automated as much as possible. In doing so, we have automated the token issuance system which encompasses the creation of tokens on the blockchain that also includes legal structuring and fully compliant features built right into the code. Automation of these manual processes leads to a significant lowering of costs, less intermediaries, and reduction in overhead of time and resources.

The full version of the STIP will be released this August 2019, in the meantime, users will be able to test the platform without risking their funds.

“Over the next few years, we believe that tokenized securities will foster in a new promising solution to dramatically change the current landscape of the investment market. With STIP, we want to speed up that change.” – said Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO. “When we first started working on our Security Tokens Insurance Platform, we had two main purposes: first to make the security tokens issuance process as easy and as automated as it can be; second to create the STO Marketplace in the secure, regulated, and compliant environment where issuers could easily list their tokens and investors could invest their projects. With the STIP Sandbox we are giving an opportunity for both issuers and investors to test our platform not only without risking their funds but with a chance to win up to 500 real Waves tokens.”

About Tokenomica

Tokenomica is a platform for issuing and trading security tokens and providing investors with the ability to invest in fiat and crypto. It was built with one purpose in mind: to be the new wave of digital finance. Tokenomica combines the best of two worlds: the most advanced technology based on a decentralized exchange and the quality checks on clients and on the assets themselves which is achieved by compliance with the regulation. Team’s vision is to build an infrastructural financial platform that would allow users to invest in quality digital assets using both classic and crypto investment tools, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology: protection of the investors and simplified trading mechanisms. The goal is to be the world's first true Ecosystem for Security Token Offerings and trading mechanism, by disrupting the current way digital finance is being conducted. Moreover, we want to make a positive impact on the global financial landscape by providing best in class products and services.

Tokenomica Contact:

Roman Zak

Chief Marketing Officer

rz@tokenomica.com





