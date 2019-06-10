Cable veteran, John Roos, upped at INSP

/EIN News/ --

June 10, 2019

INSP PROMOTES CABLE VETERAN, JOHN ROOS

Indian Land, SC – John Roos has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Research for INSP. The announcement was made by Dale Ardizzone, Chief Operating Officer.

“Since joining INSP, John’s initiatives have included the launch of our PR, Research, and Marketing & Creative departments,” said Ardizzone. “Currently he heads the research team, which is responsible for providing complex statistical analysis of Nielson, Npower, ComScore, MRI and Kagan data on a daily basis. Additionally, he oversees our PR and Corporate Communications team and is a critical member of INSP’s Executive Marketing Committee. John has been a trusted colleague and guiding force throughout his tenure at INSP.”

Roos is a prolific writer with a wide range of disciplines, including advertisements, public relations, business proposals, marketing plans, and scripts. His articles have appeared in many publications including Multichannel News, Broadcasting & Cable, and Cable World. From 2006-2007, he wrote music reviews for Fanfare Magazine. Roos has ghost-written numerous books, presentations, articles, and speeches.

He is a professional musician and graduated with a master’s degree in international studies from Old Dominion University.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 78M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

