Bloom launches the UK’s first Source-to-Pay procurement solution for the public sector with JAGGAER

Fully OJEU-compliant offering promises process efficiencies and savings for local and central government departments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award winning procurement specialist Bloom Procurement Services has partnered with JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, to develop a technology platform specifically customized to the needs of the public sector, offering customers a Source-to-Pay (S2P) solution.

/EIN News/ -- Amabel Grant, chief technology officer at Bloom Procurement Services said: “Bloom has a unique set of challenges; we are growing at a rate of 80-90% of spend under management per year and we are significantly changing our service offering and capability. We needed a platform that was both scalable and flexible to incorporate our specific workflow and approach to procurement.”

“We selected the JAGGAER ONE platform because we wanted to partner with industry leaders in procurement technology and work with an organization that understands the unique challenges of public sector procurement. JAGGAER fully met these demanding criteria,” she adds.

Established in 2012, Bloom currently works with more than 320 central and local government departments and government agencies, such as the NHS. At present, the growing company employs 65 staff across offices in Newcastle, London and Manchester, providing access to a growing network of over 6,500 suppliers.

Public sector organizations must comply with a raft of national and European Union procurement regulations, including publication of all tenders above a certain value in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). At the same time, they are striving to adopt procurement best practices from the private sector to maximize process efficiencies and improve outcomes while driving down costs.

Bloom’s technology platform is supported by JAGGAER to streamline the relationships between three key parties: customer, supplier and Bloom. It will enable robust and tailored supplier onboarding and ongoing management, while providing enhanced functionality for spend controls, spend management, specification development, evaluation and payment. In addition, the platform will offer the flexibility needed to evolve and respond to ongoing demands in the public sector.

Bloom first approached JAGGAER in August 2018 to develop the solution. The solution was first launched in November 2018 and is being rolled out across Bloom’s sizable customer and supplier base via a phased approach.

“The combination of Bloom public sector expertise and JAGGAER technology will provide public sector procurement organizations with a fast and robust solution to deliver better value to users of public services, taxpayers, and other stakeholders,” says Richard Hogg, Managing Director, JAGGAER UK.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

MEDIA CONTACT: Joey Lai

t +447583 001200 | e jlai@jaggaer

About Bloom Procurement Services:

Established in 2012, Bloom specialise in bringing together a community of buyers and suppliers to help the public sector buy professional services better.

Bloom is the UK’s exclusive operator of the NEPRO professional services framework on behalf of NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation).

The framework was set up to help the public sector buy and manage professional services spend whilst achieving better outcomes and improving value.

Bloom is the trusted partner to over 320 public sector organisations and over 6,500 supplier organisations.

Web: https://bloom.services

Twitter: @TalkBloom

LinkedIn: Bloom Procurement Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.