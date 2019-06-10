Moldovan PM signs decree on early parliamentary elections to take place in early September

Pavel Filip signed a decree to announce snap elections for September Thousands of citizens gathered on a rainy Sunday to call for restoring the state of law in Moldova Citizens of Moldova gather peacefully to show support amid crisis hitting the country over the weekend

Constitutional Court suspends President Igor Dodon from office and Interim President calls for snap elections in Republic of Moldova

No one has to take power by force, no one has to keep it with force. That is why we are going in early elections.” — Pavel Filip

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moldovan interim president, Prime Minister, Pavel Filip, has signed on Sunday, 09 June, the decree on the date of parliamentary elections scheduled for 06 September , the government's communication and protocol department has reported.After the Constitutional Court (CC) found that President Igor Dodon had refused to fulfill his constitutional powers and triggered early elections and thus violated the Constitution. As a result, the CC has suspended him from office and it has found the circumstances for dissolution of Parliament."It is a reasonable time, so that all participants in elections have opportunity to prepare themselves, but also the state institutions to organise the elections in the best possible conditions. It is normal for people to have the right to decide who deserves the mandate of MP, who can represent their interest. I think this is also the compromise that the parties have to find if they have failed to understand the negotiations, make early elections and give an account," said Pavel Filip.The PM has urged citizens to calm and restrain, respect the law and constitutional order. "No one has to take power by force, no one has to keep it with force. That is why we are going in early elections," specified Pavel Filip.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.