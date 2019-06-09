Historic Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Toasts 33 Years of Quality Hospitality in Colorado Springs

The Historic Holden House Celebrates 33 Years of Hospitality in Colorado Springs

Holden House enters its 34th year, maintaining quality and same ownership since first opening in 1986 as the historic Westside’s first B&B in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year on June 9, 2019, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn celebrates its 33rd Anniversary of guest service in the B&B industry. An appropriate anniversary designation for an inn that has itself, received designation for the “Best Bed & Breakfast Inn for an Anniversary” by Inn Traveler Magazine. Holden House has the distinction of being one of the longest established B&Bs in the state of Colorado operated under the same ownership since Sallie and Welling Clark started the business in 1986. Other awards over the years include “Top 50 Inns in America” by Inn Times, “Best Inn Buys” from Bed and Breakfast/Country Inns Magazine, “Best of the Springs” from the Colorado Springs Gazette, “Best Of” from the Colorado Springs Independent, "Best in Business" from the Colorado Springs Business Journal and "Best in Housekeeping" from AAA, as well as numerous historic preservation and guest service awards.

When asked what has allowed the Clarks to continue in the B&B innkeeping business, owner Welling Clark says, “We’ve learned to adapt to the changing needs of the tourism and bed and breakfast industry while balancing our personal lives and employing a competent and dedicated innkeeping staff. The love of our community and sharing the Pikes Peak region with guests instills in us a continued appreciation for Colorado Springs.” Welling Clark also serves as president for the Colorado bed and breakfast association (which the Clark's founded in 1987). Both Sallie and Welling successfully juggle their busy lives by being involved in the community and the neighborhood in which they live and work.

Holden House enters its 34th year of operation in 2019, maintaining the same ownership since first opening in 1986 as the historic Westside’s first B&B in Colorado Springs. Holden House offers six guest suites, each with private bath, sitting area, luxury accommodations and a gourmet breakfast included. Special packages include an optional ensuite breakfast, fireplaces and private label amenities. Each of the suites are individually appointed with their own style; four-poster beds, open Victorian turret, hand painted murals, private porches and more. The inn caters to those seeking a romantic getaway while also providing excellent accommodations for business travelers with free WiFi, cable TV and a convenient business center.

For more information on Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 888-565-3980. The website also features information on inn specials and packages, favorite recipes and details on Holden House and the Pikes Peak region. An inn-tour video is included on the website and you can also find the inn on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram. Guests are also encouraged to #BookDirect on the official www.HoldenHouse.com website to provide the best options for rates and packages.



