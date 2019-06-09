Photo Alert: Official photo for Montreal Canadiens star and JDRF National Spokesperson, Max Domi, walking with thousands of Montrealers to find a cure for type 1 diabetes at the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Centre de la nature de Laval, Montreal Canadiens’ centre and JDRF National Spokesperson Max Domi joined thousands of Montrealers at the 2019 Montreal Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF with the goal of raising funds to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.



Connecting with kids and their families who have been affected by type 1 diabetes, Domi shared his experience of living with T1D while pursuing a career as a professional hockey player with the hopes of empowering youth in the community to follow their dreams despite their circumstances.

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF takes place in over 60 communities across Canada and aims to raise $5 million in 2019.

Click here for a full resolution photo.



Arielle Nkongmeneck

547-7898-2000 ext. 2046

ankongmeneck@jdrf.ca



