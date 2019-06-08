Tchizé dos Santos suspended from ruling party's Central Committee

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 8 - The ruling MPLA last Friday suspended Welwitschia José dos Santos "Tchizé" from its Central Committee, for adopting a conduct that goes against the party's disciplinary rules, statute and ethical code. ,

The decision was taken at the fifth extraordinary session of the party’s Central Committee, which was chaired by the organisation’s president, João Lourenço.

A communiqué released in the end of the gathering states that the Central Committee decided to go ahead with the disciplinary action against Welwitschia "Tchizé" dos Santos.

Meanwhile, the members of the Central Committee also manifested satisfaction at the social moralisation campaign undertaken by the party, having called on the MPLA militants to engage seriously in the fight against corruption, nepotism, impunity and adulation.

The Central Committee commended the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on his national reconciliation initiatives, such as paying homage to the victims of the civil/political conflicts that characterised the country from 11 November 1975 (Independence Date) to 04 April 2002 (Peace and National Reconciliation Day), with a view to boosting harmony and spiritual peace in the Angolan society.

The MPLA Central committee, in the ambit of the International Children’s Day, marked on 01 June, reaffirmed its commitment to children’s protection and the promotion of their rights.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.