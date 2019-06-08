Angola and UNHCR analyse co-operation programmes

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 8 - The secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, received in an audience last Friday the regional director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Valentin Tapsoba. ,

During the meeting, the two officials analysed matters relating to the strengthening of the relations between Angola and the UNHCR, as well as the implementation of new co-operation programmes.

Still on Friday, Téte António held a courtesy meeting with the new Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gang Tao.

