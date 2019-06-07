Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 7, 2019 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:



Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at eight (8), with 132,682,260 votes For and 186,329 votes Against.

Election of Directors

The eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 29, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.

Director Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Colin Steyn 132,562,770 99.77% 305,819 0.23% Greg McCunn 132,579,745 99.78% 288,844 0.22% Peter Breese 132,570,795 99.78% 297,794 0.22% Shawn Wallace 132,552,405 99.76% 316,184 0.24% Gordon Fretwell 109,411,500 82.35% 23,457,089 17.65% Marcel de Groot 131,854,140 99.24% 1,014,449 0.76% Michael Price 132,559,069 99.77% 309,520 0.23% William Smart 131,898,505 99.27% 970,084 0.73%

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG LLP 151,324,379 99.85% 221,545 0.15%

Approval of Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 62,209,300 56.29% 48,304,632 43.71%

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enquiries:

For further information please visit: www.asanko.com, email: info@asanko.com or contact:

Alex Buck - Manager, Investor and Media Relations

Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: +44-7932-740-452

Email: alex.buck@asanko.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.