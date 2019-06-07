Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 7, 2019 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Number of Directors
The number of directors of the Company was set at eight (8), with 132,682,260 votes For and 186,329 votes Against.
Election of Directors
The eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 29, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.
|Director Name
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Colin Steyn
|132,562,770
|99.77%
|305,819
|0.23%
|Greg McCunn
|132,579,745
|99.78%
|288,844
|0.22%
|Peter Breese
|132,570,795
|99.78%
|297,794
|0.22%
|Shawn Wallace
|132,552,405
|99.76%
|316,184
|0.24%
|Gordon Fretwell
|109,411,500
|82.35%
|23,457,089
|17.65%
|Marcel de Groot
|131,854,140
|99.24%
|1,014,449
|0.76%
|Michael Price
|132,559,069
|99.77%
|309,520
|0.23%
|William Smart
|131,898,505
|99.27%
|970,084
|0.73%
Appointment of Auditor
|Name
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|KPMG LLP
|151,324,379
|99.85%
|221,545
|0.15%
Approval of Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
|Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|62,209,300
|56.29%
|48,304,632
|43.71%
