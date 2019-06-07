Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Name Change of “Clearpoint Global Dividend Fund” to “ADVANCE Dividend Plus Fund” and Assumption of Fund Functions Previously Performed by Nine Gates, LLC

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



TORONTO, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”), the Manager of Clearpoint Global Dividend Fund (the “GDF Fund”), is pleased to announce its intention, effective as of the close of business on June 15, 2019, to reassume functions for the GDF Fund, which were previously assigned to Nine Gates, LLC (“Nine Gates”). “We have really appreciated the opportunity to work with Bill Dodge and his team at Nine Gates over the past four years and wish him continued success,” said Brendan Caldwell, President and CEO of Caldwell.



In addition, Caldwell is also pleased to announce its intention to change the name of the GDF Fund to ADVANCE Dividend Plus Fund, effective on, or about, August 19, 2019.

Caldwell possesses considerable expertise in the management of dividend-paying equity mandates, with a particular emphasis on funds focused on issuers domiciled in Canada and the U.S., which is consistent with the investment approach employed by the GDF Fund over the past several years.

Established in 1990, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors. In this regard, Caldwell was awarded the FundGrade A+ Award for the year 2018 in respect of the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund. Caldwell practices “Thoughtful Investing,” applying a disciplined and prudent long-term investment approach.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact

Brendan T. N. Caldwell

President & CEO

(416) 593-1793 or bcaldwell@caldwellinvestment.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.