AOAC INTERNATIONAL Announces Joseph M. Betz as 2019 Wiley Award Winner

National Institutes of Health expert in dietary supplements analysis honored for lifetime scientific achievement

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced that Dr. Joseph M. Betz is the recipient of the 2019 Harvey W. Wiley Award, the Association’s highest honor for lifetime scientific achievement. He is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the development of analytical methods and reference materials for dietary supplements.

Betz is an internationally recognized expert in pharmacognosy, the study of medicinal drugs derived from plants or other natural sources. Betz is currently Acting Director of the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). Betz led his organization in a joint project with AOAC that was one of the most successful projects in the Association's history, generating more than 30 standards and as many validated methods for analyzing priority dietary supplement ingredients.

“Dr. Betz has used his extensive knowledge and experience to improve the safety and efficacy of dietary supplements across the United States and beyond," said Darryl Sullivan, AOAC Secretary and Chief Scientific Officer at Eurofins. "As a federal agency leader, an industry subject matter expert, and a researcher, he has always sought out analytical solutions that are the greatest benefit to all stakeholders.”

Betz began his career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration developing analytical methods for botanical products. After joining NIH in 2001, he spearheaded the creation of the ODS Analytical Methods and Reference Materials Program and led ongoing collaborative initiatives to create rugged, validated analytical methods and reference materials stakeholders need to reliably measure natural products in research, industrial, and regulatory settings. In 2013, Betz was recognized by the NIH Office of the Director with an Honor Award for his contributions to the establishment and development of the ODS Vitamin D Standardization Program.

Betz is author or coauthor of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters concerning the safety and efficacy of botanical dietary supplements. He has served for 20 years as a volunteer for the U.S. Pharmacopeia’s Expert Committee on Dietary Supplements and currently serves on expert scientific advisory committees for the governments of Canada and Hong Kong. Betz holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacognosy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.

A member of AOAC since 1988, Betz has served AOAC in many capacities, including boards, committees, working groups, and expert review panels. He will deliver the Wiley Award Address and lead the Wiley Award Symposium at this fall’s AOAC Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

“Dr. Betz is recognized as a leading authority on dietary supplements by natural product chemists worldwide,” said AOAC President Brad Goskowicz of Microbiologics. “I am honored to recognize this exceptional and longtime member of AOAC with our most prestigious award.”

For more information, please contact Marida Hines, Communications Manager at mhines@aoac.org.



