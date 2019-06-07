HIPAA Complete Announces SafeT Grant

Three Winners to be announced at HIPAAComplete conference June 17

ST. LOUIS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIPAA Complete’s Gerald Caussade announced today that the three winners of the summer 2019 SafeT Grant have been selected. The winners will be announced at the annual HIPAAComplete conference on June 17, at 11 AM. Applications are now open for the fall 2019 grants to be paid in October, 2019 at: www.safet.com . New applicants are encouraged to meet the first winners prior to the formal announcement, June 17th, 9 AM, at the HIPAAComplete conference. Conference info: https://www.facebook.com/hipaacomplete/



/EIN News/ -- The grant includes

Minimum $10,000 in cash, no equity position.

$10,000 in R&D credit to be used to develop the product,

Additional free services from legal, accounting, and marketing partners.

The SafeT Grant Supports startups and established organizations deploying secure applications in industries that have a high sensitivity to privacy concerns.

Grant’s mission and purpose: SafeT’s founder, Gerald Caussade explained,“Startups and established companies are feeling pressure to rapidly deploy secure applications. Our focus on security and storing data in multiple cloud platforms allows our partners to deploy their applications in the healthcare vertical or other high-security environments in a fraction of the time and cost compared to home-made solutions. Our partners are deploying full applications instead of minimally viable products in record time.”

Mr. Caussade, said about 2019 winners, “One winner has received, $18,000 and additional R&D funds. The second winner was provided $50,000 in R&D funds. The third winner received $50,000 in cash. Future winners will also receive funds depending on their business requirements. We look forward to highlighting their solutions at the conference.”

Each of the winners will be showcased at the HIPAA Complete conference, being held on June 17 & 18 in St. Louis, MO.

To apply for the fall grant, and the 2019 HIPAA Complete Conference, go to www.safet.com .

For details about the HIPAA Complete conference: https://www.facebook.com/hipaacomplete/

Later this year, HIPAA Complete will be teaming up with Transech in New Orleans to present its sister conference, the HIPAA Complete South Conference on Sept 13. For more information, updates, and news about the New Orleans’ conference, https://bit.ly/2VA1R3r

About SafeT, Inc. and HIPAA Complete: SafeT, Inc., doing business as HIPAA Complete, is an industry leading SaaS solution in HIPAA, OSHA, and PCI compliant information security for small, medium, and large medical practices and hospitals. The founder, Gerald Caussade, a serial entrepreneur, has licensed or had his prior companies specializing in artificial intelligence and business intelligence acquired by IBM, Microsoft, Apple Computer, Computer Associates, and Symantec. The core technology powering HIPAAComplete, the SafeT API and platform, is now available to implement by other organizations that need secure, compliant solutions. The SafeT Grant provides needed support and funding for compelling solutions.

Adam Shaw

Offbeat Media Group

614-578-3722

Adam@OffbeatMediaGroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.