AMBR, PETX Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Amber Road, Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. – AMBR, PETX

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits against Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of Amber Road and Aratana in connection with the sale of these respective companies.



Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Amber Road to E2open. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) Amber Road’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by Amber Road’s financial advisor, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., in connection with its fairness opinion; (3) potential conflicts of interest involving KeyBanc; and (4) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. To learn more about your legal rights and options or to join the action, please visit: Amber Road Merger Lawsuit .

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Aratana to Elanco Animal Health. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) Aratana’s and Elanco’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by Aratana’s financial advisor; and (3) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: Aratana Merger Lawsuit .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

