NASA Holds Press Conference at Nasdaq MarketSite to Open International Space Station to New Commercial Opportunities, Private Astronauts

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Today NASA held a press conference at the Nasdaq MarketSite to announce the opening of the International Space Station to new commercial opportunities and private astronauts.

/EIN News/ -- Webcast:

A recording of the press conference is available at:

https://nasdaqbroadcast.wetransfer.com/downloads/648adb1913fe6afcf1899b4f72c03d2620190607171405/f4c6a3c203870736adc222a4a645eeb120190607171405/95b60b

Photos:

Hi-resolution photographs of the event are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tksq0kt3kfk17w9/AABKnHMdZoBstyUjRn6O5Lxua?dl=0

NASA Media Contact:

Stephanie Schierholz

202-359-4997

Stephanie.schierholz@nasa.gov

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

-NDAQA-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.