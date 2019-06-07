eSports Token eBoost to be Listed on Binance DEX

Top eSports token moving to Binance Chain

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eBoost, (https://eboost.fun/) the first in-game software token focused on the $5 billion global eSports market, today announced it will be listed on Binance DEX beginning June 10, 2019 at 11 am EST. Binance DEX is the decentralized order-matching engine powered by Binance Chain technology. This listing will allow eBoost tokens (EBST) to be traded with Binance token (BNB) while users retain control of their funds.

eBoost allows competitive gamers to trade in-game items on the popular Discord channel TradeCentral. Mobile games can use eBoost as game economy to purchase game boosts and trade between players. eBoost can be used in applications worldwide in dApps requiring trustless transactions. eBoost’s industry partners include popular professional eSports organization, Mock itEsports.

Being a decentralized exchange developed on top of Binance Chain, Binance DEX currently ranks 97th on CoinMarketCap’s list of exchanges with a 24-hour trading volume of about $13 million. Binance’s best-in-class technology, dedicated focus on security and loyal community base have made Binance one of the industry’s favorite crypto trading platforms. After submitting the eBoost listing proposal to the Binance community, eBoost has received positive votes from all Binance Chain validators, approved to be listed on Binance DEX.

“eBoost continues to innovate and match the growing eSports industry,” said Marshall Long, co-founder of eBoost. “Moving from Bittrex to Binance’s DEX platform is the logical next step as our community thrives on trustless, transparent, and fast transactions.”

"We are excited to see eBoost migrating onto Binance Chain and trading on Binance DEX," said Ted Lin, Chief Growth Officer at Binance. "The token's integrated payment solution for gaming and eSports will benefit well from the speed and scalability of Binance Chain."

eBoost will host a monthly Rocket League Tournament with the next one taking place June 8, 2019. The winner will win a Razor Black Widow Ultimate keyboard. For more information and registration rules, visit: https://smash.gg/eboost1v1

About eBoost

Created to service the eSports industry at the core, eBoost (https://eboost.fun/) is the first in-game software token focused on the $5 billion eSports market. eBoost aims to fill the lack of blockchain applications in the eSports industry through seamless integration of eBoost coin in the largest gaming communities and in mobile gaming and skills-based eSports games. eBoost can also be used in gaming applications globally, including payment economies, and can be traded on global exchanges.

About Binance Chain and DEX

Binance Chain is a blockchain software system developed by Binance and its community. Binance DEX refers to the decentralized exchange features developed on top of Binance Chain.





Media Contact: eboost@transformgroup.com

