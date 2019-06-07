Media/Photo Advisory

Toronto Community Housing and partners and the City of Toronto welcome home tenants to the first new TCHC building in Lawrence Heights

Toronto, ON, June 07, 2019





Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019





Time: News conference 11 a.m.

Photo Ops: 10 to 10:40 a.m. (Reporters may tour unoccupied units and the 7th floor terrace, which offers a panoramic view of the neighborhood’s ongoing revitalization).

Location: Toronto’s Lawrence Heights Neighborhood, 20 Zachary Court, in the main common area near the front entrance.

John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto

Kevin Marshman, President and CEO, Toronto Community Housing

Howard Cohen, President, Context (Heights Development)

Marco Mendicino, MP, Eglinton-Lawrence

Michael Colle, City Councillor, Ward 8

Vincent Tong, TCHC Chief Development Officer

​What: Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ward 8 Councillor Michael Colle, Toronto Community Housing President and CEO Kevin Marshman, Heights Development (Context) executive Howard Cohen and Yorkdale-Lawrence MP Marco Mendicino will be among the special guests for a ribbon cutting to mark the official opening of 20 Zachary Court, the first new rental replacement building built in the Lawrence Heights revitalization.

Directions: 20 Zachary Court is immediately west of Allen Road, south of Ranee Avenue. Drive north on Yonge Street, turn left at Chaplin Crescent. Follow Chaplin north to Castlefield Avenue (north of Eglinton) turn left and drive one block to Bathurst Street. Turn right on Bathurst and drive north to Ranee Avenue, and turn left on Ranee. Cross under the Allen Expressway and turn left on Flemington Road, then immediately left at Zachary Court. Street parking is available.

About Toronto Community Housing

Toronto Community Housing (torontohousing.ca) is Canada's largest provider of social housing, with nearly 60,000 low and moderate income households. Through its $5-billion revitalization program, Toronto Community Housing is working with private development partners to replace or refurbish more than 5,000 homes in some of the oldest public housing developments across Toronto.

TCHC Media Line Toronto Community Housing (416) 737-1352 media@torontohousing.ca

