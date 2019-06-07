Biophytis Expands Daniel Schneiderman’s Role to Group Chief Financial Officer

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced that Daniel Schneiderman, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer based in the U.S., will expand his role to include the financial operations for Biophytis SA. Additionally, Jean-Christophe Montigny, Chief Operating Officer, has resigned from the Company. Mr. Montigny will continue in his role through July 24, 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.



Dr. Stanislas Veillet, chief executive officer of Biophytis, said, “On behalf of the company, I would like to personally thank Jean-Christophe for his tireless efforts and contributions to Biophytis over the last decade. He has played an integral role as we have grown over the years from a small start-up to a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of therapeutics focused on age-related diseases. We wish Jean-Christophe the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach is aimed at targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALBPS - ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information please visit www.biophytis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” "expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the transition of Mr. Schneiderman to chief financial officer for Biophytis Group. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the Company’s forward looking statements, please consult the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration document and other regulatory filings filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and at www.biophytis.com. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to securities of Biophytis in any country. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, Biophytis undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall prevail.

Biophytis Investor Relations Contact

Daniel Schneiderman, CFO

dan.schneiderman@biophytis.com

Tel: +1 (857) 220-9720

U.S. Media Contact

LifeSci Public Relations

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

Tel: +1 (646) 876-5196

Europe Media Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Antoine Denry

antoine.denry@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 32 84 78

