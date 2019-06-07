SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Cloudera, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Cloudera, Inc. (“Clouderal” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CLDR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 5, 2019, the Company announced the abrupt departure of CEO Tom Reilly and disappointing financial results for the first quarter of fiscal Year 2020. Therein the Company disclosed a GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $103.8 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $51.7 million for the comparative quarter of the previous year. On this news, shares of Cloudera have fallen significantly. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cloudera-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.